Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Zimbabwe set record T20I total of 344 4

Updated on: 24 October,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Zimbabwe claimed a second record when they bowled out Gambia for just 54 to complete a highest-ever 290-run victory

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Zimbabwe set a new record score for T20Is when they posted a massive 344-4 against Gambia at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi on Wednesday, with Sikandar Raza hammering a 43-ball 133 not out. 


Also Read: Stokes expects spin battle in decider v Pakistan


Zimbabwe claimed a second record when they bowled out Gambia for just 54 to complete a highest-ever 290-run victory.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

