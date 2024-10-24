Zimbabwe set record T20I total of 344-4

Zimbabwe claimed a second record when they bowled out Gambia for just 54 to complete a highest-ever 290-run victory

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Zimbabwe set a new record score for T20Is when they posted a massive 344-4 against Gambia at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi on Wednesday, with Sikandar Raza hammering a 43-ball 133 not out.

