India's Top 5 performers from Zimbabwe T20I series

As India completes a thumping 4-1 series victory over Zimbabwe in the five-match T20I series, mid-day takes a look at India’s best players of the tour

Yashasvi Jaiswal with Rohit Sharma holding the ICC World Cup 2024 Trophy. Pic/Instagram

Shubman Gill

Not only was the India captain the highest scorer of the series with 170 runs, but also the most consistent performer in the five innings with two half-centuries (58 not out in fourth game, 66 in third) and a 31. Leading from the front, the opener averaged 42.50 and struck at 125.92. Gill, 24, did well as a skipper too, leading India to a thumping 4-1 series win despite losing the first game.

India skipper Shubman Gill during the fourth T20I against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club in Harare on . PICS/AFP

Yashasvi Jaiswal

While the 22-year-old could only play the latter three fixtures of the series as he was part of the T20 World Cup-winning India squad, he made the most of his chances as he emerged the second-highest scorer behind Gill. The left-handed opener scored 141 runs at an average of 70.50 and a blistering strike rate of 165.88. His unbeaten 93 while chasing helped India storm to a 10-wicket win in just 15.2 overs in the 4th T20I. He also scored a handy 36 in the third.

Mukesh Kumar

The Bengal pacer, 30, who debuted against West Indies in all three formats just about a year ago, was very impressive in the three matches he was called up for, returning early breakthroughs for the team each time. In his total of eight scalps (joint highest with Washington Sundar), five were knocked over, which is a testament to the threat he possesses. His best figures were 4-22 and 3-37 in the fifth and second fixtures respectively. Mukesh also operated with the lowest bowling average and strike rate of any bowler in the series at 9.37 and 7.62 respectively.

India's Mukesh Kumar bowls a bouncer to Clive Madande of Zimbabwe during the first T20I at Harare Sports Club in Harare recently

Washington Sundar

The most economical bowler (5.16) while playing all five matches, the off-spinner was the joint-highest wicket-taker with Mukesh Kumar at eight scalps. Sundar, 24, claimed at least one wicket in each game, while his best haul of 3-15 came in the third match.

Abhishek Sharma

While he didn’t fire in three of the four innings he played, the destructive opener’s 100 off 47 balls (strike rate of 212.76) in only his second T20I caught everyone’s attention as it showed a glimpse of his true potential was seen extensively in the past IPL season where he scored 484 runs striking at 204.21. The knock included seven fours and eight sixes and is the joint-third fastest T20I ton by an Indian.



India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century during the second T20I against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club in Harare recently