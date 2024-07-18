"We are just playing a match here": MCA vice-president Sanjay Naik on president post contest with Ajinkya Naik

The election for the MCA president’s post, which was left vacant following the untimely demise of Amol Kale on June 10 in USA, will be held on July 23

Ajinkya Naik and Sanjay Naik

The Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) sitting vice-president Sanjay Naik believes his contest with current secretary Ajinkya Naik for the MCA president post is like a cricket match.

The MCA had received three nominations—from Ajinkya, Sanjay and Congress leader Bhushan Patil. However, Patil decided to withdraw his nomination on Tuesday, the last day for withdrawals, making it a straight fight between the two Naiks.

“The contest is between secretary and vice-president. The secretary is one of the most prominent posts, and is the main administrator. So this [contest] is like a cricket match. Two teams have entered the ground and both will have to bat and field. Then, after the match on July 23 [election day], we will have dinner together. Ajinkya is like my younger brother and we’ll work together later too. We are just playing a match here,” Sanjay told mid-day on Thursday.

When asked about his priorities if he becomes MCA president, Sanjay replied: “I plan to give the Mumbai T20 League [which saw only two editions and was last held on 2019] a new lease of life. It should be organised regularly as it’s a good platform for our players and because of this platform, we have four-five players who are currently representing India.

“We are also planning to organise a Mumbai Cricket League based on the Ranji Trophy format [longer version] and will give players good match fees.”

Sanjay said he will also focus on non-cricketing matters. “We took a decision in the AGM to honour Ajit Wadekar sir by naming the MCA Lounge after him, but the execution is still pending, so I plan to get that done on priority. I also want to provide an air-conditioned enclosure at the Wankhede Stadium exclusively for the presidents and secretaries of our various MCA clubs. This enclosure will have between 750 and 1,000 seats, similar to the current President Box,” added

Sanjay, who served as secretary previously.