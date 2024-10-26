Breaking News
Maharashtra: State mulls negative marks to wean students away from rote learning
Mumbai: Man wins Rs 1,940 refund from MTNL after six-month fight
Mumbai: Hawkers back at Dadar station
Mumbai: BMC to act against illegal fireworks shops in city
Baba Siddique murder: Fifteenth accused nabbed by Mumbai cops; Crime Branch targets Bishnoi network
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > King Charles tells summit past cant be changed

King Charles tells summit past can’t be changed

Updated on: 26 October,2024 08:25 AM IST  |  Wellington
Agencies |

Top

The British monarch told leaders in Apia that he understood “the most painful aspects of our past continue to resonate”

King Charles tells summit past can’t be changed

King Charles (centre) watches as dancers perform in Apia. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article
King Charles tells summit past can’t be changed
x
00:00

King Charles III told a summit of Commonwealth countries in Samoa on Friday that the past could not be changed as he indirectly acknowledged calls from some of Britain’s former colonies for a reckoning over its role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade.


The British monarch told leaders in Apia that he understood “the most painful aspects of our past continue to resonate”. But Charles stopped short of mentioning financial reparations that some leaders at the event have urged, and instead exhorted them to find an understanding of history.


“None of us can change the past but we can commit with all our hearts to learning its lessons and to finding creative ways to right the inequalities that endure,” said Charles.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news great britain wellington Royal Family

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK