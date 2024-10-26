The British monarch told leaders in Apia that he understood “the most painful aspects of our past continue to resonate”

King Charles (centre) watches as dancers perform in Apia. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article King Charles tells summit past can’t be changed x 00:00

King Charles III told a summit of Commonwealth countries in Samoa on Friday that the past could not be changed as he indirectly acknowledged calls from some of Britain’s former colonies for a reckoning over its role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

The British monarch told leaders in Apia that he understood “the most painful aspects of our past continue to resonate”. But Charles stopped short of mentioning financial reparations that some leaders at the event have urged, and instead exhorted them to find an understanding of history.

“None of us can change the past but we can commit with all our hearts to learning its lessons and to finding creative ways to right the inequalities that endure,” said Charles.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever