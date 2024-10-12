While some see it as a step toward reclaiming the heritage and honouring local icons, others feel it disrupts the city’s identity or creates confusion; for many, changing the names of locations to represent local history and culture serves as a tribute to Marathi icons and traditions

Mumbai, a bustling metropolis known for its rich history and cultural diversity, has witnessed the renaming of several iconic places, buildings, and railway stations in recent years. The renaming of places such as Victoria Terminus to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Elphinstone Road to Prabhadevi, and Marine Lines Station to Mumbadevi has sparked mixed reactions among Mumbaikars. Another iconic structure in Delhi, the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has officially been renamed as the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library (PMML) Society.