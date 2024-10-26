Breaking News
Hamilton keeps the faith

Updated on: 26 October,2024 07:04 AM IST  |  Mexico City
AP , PTI |

Hamilton throws his weight behind Antonelli, 18, his successor at Mercedes, despite crash at Monza

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in Mexico on Thursday. PIC/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton will hand over his Mercedes to 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli for the first practice session at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Friday, expressing confidence in the young Italian despite a crash during his practice debut at Monza in August.


Antonelli, who will replace Hamilton next season alongside George Russell, crashed heavily in Russell’s car in Italy, but Hamilton believes the young driver will be better prepared this time around. “Kimi is young and he’s learning from his first outing in Monza,” Hamilton was quoted by F1 as saying.


“I think what’s key is, and as I spoke to him, he doesn’t have to set the world alight on the first lap, just build into it, enjoy. I told him the track is really dirty early on, and whatever we’re faced with we’ll handle, but I don’t think he’ll have any problems at all.”

Antonelli’s practice debut in Monza was marred by a high-speed crash, but Hamilton emphasised that the learning process for young drivers is crucial. As Antonelli prepares for his second practice outing, this time in Hamilton’s car, he carries the hopes of a team that has seen Hamilton win two of his seven world championships in Mexico.

With Antonelli taking on more responsibility within the team and Hamilton looking to bounce back from a tough weekend, all eyes will be on the young Italian as he navigates one of Formula 1’s most iconic circuits under the guidance of a former world champion.

