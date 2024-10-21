'My car is a nightmare': Lewis

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 October,2024 08:23 AM IST  |  Austin
AFP |

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton described his Mercedes car as a “nightmare” to drive on Saturday when a front suspension problem led to his stunning qualifying flop at the United States Formula One Grand Prix.


He was eliminated in 19th place in Q1, his worst performance at one of his favourite tracks where he had never previously failed to qualify in the top five and had won a record six times and taken pole three times. 


Also Read: Lewis Hamilton allowed to wear nose stud for medical reasons


“We had some sort of failure from the formation lap, in the front suspension, and I had that throughout the sprint race — and that made the balance really difficult,” the seven-time champion said.

Lewis Hamilton formula one sports news

