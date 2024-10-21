He was eliminated in 19th place in Q1, his worst performance at one of his favourite tracks where he had never previously failed to qualify in the top five and had won a record six times and taken pole three times

Lewis Hamilton

Listen to this article 'My car is a nightmare': Lewis x 00:00

Lewis Hamilton described his Mercedes car as a “nightmare” to drive on Saturday when a front suspension problem led to his stunning qualifying flop at the United States Formula One Grand Prix.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was eliminated in 19th place in Q1, his worst performance at one of his favourite tracks where he had never previously failed to qualify in the top five and had won a record six times and taken pole three times.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton allowed to wear nose stud for medical reasons

“We had some sort of failure from the formation lap, in the front suspension, and I had that throughout the sprint race — and that made the balance really difficult,” the seven-time champion said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever