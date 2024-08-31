Hamilton top of the pile in second practice

Norris trails Red Bull’s championship leader by 70 points in the drivers’ championship.

Lewis Hamilton topped the times for Mercedes in Friday’s second practice session for the Italian Grand Prix by the finest of margins in front of Lando Norris.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton clocked a fastest lap of one minute, 20.738 seconds at Monza, just 0.003sec ahead of McLaren’s Norris, who is the closest challenger to Max Verstappen’s F1 supremacy.

