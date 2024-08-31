Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Hamilton top of the pile in second practice

Hamilton top of the pile in second practice

Updated on: 31 August,2024 06:40 AM IST  |  Monza
AFP |

Norris trails Red Bull's championship leader by 70 points in the drivers' championship.

Hamilton top of the pile in second practice

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton topped the times for Mercedes in Friday’s second practice session for the Italian Grand Prix by the finest of margins in front of Lando Norris.


Seven-time world champion Hamilton clocked a fastest lap of one minute, 20.738 seconds at Monza, just 0.003sec ahead of McLaren’s Norris, who is the closest challenger to Max Verstappen’s F1 supremacy. 



Norris trails Red Bull’s championship leader by 70 points in the drivers’ championship.


