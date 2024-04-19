Lewis Hamilton doesn’t need vindication over Ferrari switch

“I don’t feel like I need my decision vindicating,” Hamilton told reporters. “I know what was right for me, and that hasn’t changed since the moment that I made the decision.”

Lewis Hamilton

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he was shutting out the noise surrounding his move to Ferrari next year, saying he didn’t need “vindicating” that it was right for him. Hamilton was asked on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix if Ferrari’s strong start to the season—they have been consistently closest to the dominant Red Bulls—meant the decision to switch had been justified. “I don’t feel like I need my decision vindicating,” Hamilton told reporters. “I know what was right for me, and that hasn’t changed since the moment that I made the decision.”

