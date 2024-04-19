French Open will be the moment to give everything: Rafa Nadal after exit

“I will try to take a step further in Madrid, then another one in Rome and, in Paris... there is the moment to do it, whatever happens, there is no better place to”

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal said the upcoming French Open will be the moment to “give everything and die” on the court after his comeback from injury in Barcelona was curtailed by Alex de Minaur on Wednesday.

The 22-time Grand Slam title winner, battled well but eventually crumbled 7-5, 6-1 against the World No. 11 from Australia in the second round. “It wasn’t today that I had to give everything and die, I have to give myself the chance to do that in a few weeks, or at least try to,” Nadal told reporters. “I will try to take a step further in Madrid, then another one in Rome and, in Paris... there is the moment to do it, whatever happens, there is no better place to.”

