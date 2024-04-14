“I’m happy to be here, of course, Barcelona is a place that has brought me a great deal of joy, and where I have spent periods of my life,” said Nadal at Saturday’s draw ceremony

Rafael Nadal. Pic/AFP

'It's a joy': Injured Nadal on return

Rafael Nadal said it will be “a joy” to return to action for the first time since January when he takes part in the Barcelona Open next week where he is a 12-time champion.

