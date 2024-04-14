'It’s a joy': Injured Nadal on return

Breaking News
15 April,2024
AFP |

"I'm happy to be here, of course, Barcelona is a place that has brought me a great deal of joy, and where I have spent periods of my life," said Nadal at Saturday's draw ceremony

Rafael Nadal. Pic/AFP

Rafael Nadal said it will be “a joy” to return to action for the first time since January when he takes part in the Barcelona Open next week where he is a 12-time champion. 


“I’m happy to be here, of course, Barcelona is a place that has brought me a great deal of joy, and where I have spent periods of my life,” said Nadal at Saturday’s draw ceremony. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.


