Modern CC clinch Shamrao Thosar Memorial cricket title
Updated on: 19 April,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Electing to bat, Mazgaon CC were dismissed for 170 runs in 38.2 overs. Left-hander Aagneya Aadi top-scored with 47, while Adnan Ansari scored 38 to lift the innings

The victorious Modern CC team

Modern Cricket Club registered a six-wicket win over Mazgaon Cricket Club in the final of the 67th MCA  Late Shamrao Thosar Memorial cricket tournament, organised in association with Mumbai Cricket Club at Central Maidan, Thane, on Wednesday.


Electing to bat, Mazgaon CC were dismissed for 170 runs in 38.2 overs. Left-hander Aagneya Aadi top-scored with 47, while Adnan Ansari scored 38 to lift the innings. 


Left-arm spinners Bhavin Darji (3-28) and Saif Shaikh (3-35) excelled for Modern CC. 

In reply, Modern CC comfortably chased the target, reaching 171 for the loss of four wickets in 34.1 overs. Middle-order batters Aakash Savla and Nishant Mane cracked unbeaten half-century knocks of 65 and 55 runs respectively for the victors.

Brief scores
Mazgaon CC 170 all out in 38.2 overs (A Aadi 47, A Ansari 38, O Karandikar 28*; B Darji 3-28, S Shaikh 3-35) lost to Modern CC 171 for 4 in 34.1 overs (A Savwwla 65*, N Mane 55*, R Vishwakarma 41) by six wickets

