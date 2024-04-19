The Bosco boys beat arch-rivals St Stanislaus 6-0 to storm into the summit clash where they will face India Rush

The U-14 school kids at the WCG rink hockey on Thursday

Listen to this article WCG rink hockey: Don Bosco enter U-14 final x 00:00

Don Bosco (Matunga) ‘B’ entered the boys U-14 final of the 43rd Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana (WCG) rink hockey tournament in Santacruz on Thursday. The Bosco boys beat arch-rivals St Stanislaus 6-0 to storm into the summit clash where they will face India Rush. Daksh Gaikwad and Bhavik Parocha scored two goals each for the Bosco boys while Sanjith Narayan and Samarth Singh added one each. India Rush beat Children’s Academy 2-1 in their first game and then got the better of Our Lady of Egypt (Kalina) by the same scoreline to enter the final of the eight-team competition.

Also Read: Bandra Gymkhana rink hockey from April 22

ADVERTISEMENT