Breaking News
Salman Khan firing case: New suspect detained
Mumbai: ‘Please stop this leopard drama!’
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai North Central is the wisest ward
Mumbai: ED attaches properties of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty in bitcoin fraud case
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA gaining momentum in Mumbai North West
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > WCG rink hockey Don Bosco enter U 14 final
<< Back to Elections 2024

WCG rink hockey: Don Bosco enter U-14 final

Updated on: 19 April,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The Bosco boys beat arch-rivals St Stanislaus 6-0 to storm into the summit clash where they will face India Rush

WCG rink hockey: Don Bosco enter U-14 final

The U-14 school kids at the WCG rink hockey on Thursday

Listen to this article
WCG rink hockey: Don Bosco enter U-14 final
x
00:00

Don  Bosco (Matunga) ‘B’ entered the boys U-14 final of the 43rd Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana (WCG) rink hockey tournament in Santacruz on Thursday. The Bosco boys beat arch-rivals St Stanislaus 6-0 to storm into the summit clash where they will face India Rush. Daksh Gaikwad and Bhavik Parocha scored two goals each for the Bosco boys while Sanjith Narayan and Samarth Singh added one each. India Rush beat Children’s Academy 2-1 in their first game and then got the better of Our Lady of Egypt (Kalina) by the same scoreline to enter the final of the eight-team competition.


Also Read: Bandra Gymkhana rink hockey from April 22



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hockey sports sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK