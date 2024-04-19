Breaking News
Bandra Gymkhana rink hockey from April 22
Bandra Gymkhana rink hockey from April 22

Updated on: 19 April,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The men’s draw has attracted 18 teams while the women’s event will see 10 sides competing for top honours. In the junior competition, there are eight boys and 10 girls teams. The finals will be held on April 27

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Defending champions Mumbai Customs ‘A’ in the men’s category and Central Railway in the women’s division will look to uphold their titles as the Bandra Gymkhana rink hockey tournament begins from Monday, April 22. This year’s event will be held across four categories—men’s open, women’s open, boys U-14 and girls U-14. The men’s draw has attracted 18 teams while the women’s event will see 10 sides competing for top honours. In the junior competition, there are eight boys and 10 girls teams. The finals will be held on April 27.


Also Read: MFA League: Kambli strikes as Bank of Baroda win



