Bandra Gymkhana rink hockey from April 22

Defending champions Mumbai Customs ‘A’ in the men’s category and Central Railway in the women’s division will look to uphold their titles as the Bandra Gymkhana rink hockey tournament begins from Monday, April 22. This year’s event will be held across four categories—men’s open, women’s open, boys U-14 and girls U-14. The men’s draw has attracted 18 teams while the women’s event will see 10 sides competing for top honours. In the junior competition, there are eight boys and 10 girls teams. The finals will be held on April 27.

