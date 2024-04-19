MFA League: Kambli strikes as Bank of Baroda win

Striker Amey Kambli from a snap effort struck the winner in the 19th minute for BoB
Bank of Baroda scored midway through the first half against Income Tax to take a 1-0 lead, which they maintained till the end to emerge victorious in their Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at St Pius College ground, Goregaon, on Thursday. Striker Amey Kambli from a snap effort struck the winner in the 19th minute for BoB.
