MFA League: Kambli strikes as Bank of Baroda win
MFA League: Kambli strikes as Bank of Baroda win

Updated on: 19 April,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Striker Amey Kambli from a snap effort struck the winner in the 19th minute for BoB

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Bank of Baroda scored midway through the first half against Income Tax to take a 1-0 lead, which they maintained till the end to emerge victorious in their Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at St Pius College ground, Goregaon, on Thursday. Striker Amey Kambli from a snap effort struck the winner in the 19th minute for BoB.


Also Read: Gukesh slips to tied second after draw; Pragg, Gujrathi lose



