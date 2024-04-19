Gukesh slips to tied second after draw; Pragg, Gujrathi lose

With just three rounds remaining, the die seems to be cast in favour of Nepomniachtchi, who is gunning for his third straight Candidates title

D Gukesh. Pic/PTI

Grandmaster D Gukesh played out a creditable draw against top seed Fabiano Caruana but slipped a rung to the joint second position on a day when two other Indians endured frustrating losses in the Candidates Chess Tournament’s 11th round.

Nerves finally came into play as R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi lost their way against American Hikaru Nakamura and Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi respectively.

In the other encounter, Frenchman Firouza Alireza proved superior to Nijat Abasov of Azerbaijan.

With just three rounds remaining, the die seems to be cast in favour of Nepomniachtchi, who is gunning for his third straight Candidates title.

