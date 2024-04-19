Breaking News
Gukesh slips to tied second after draw Pragg Gujrathi lose
Gukesh slips to tied second after draw; Pragg, Gujrathi lose

Updated on: 19 April,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Toronto
PTI |

With just three rounds remaining, the die seems to be cast in favour of Nepomniachtchi, who is gunning for his third straight Candidates title

D Gukesh. Pic/PTI

Grandmaster D Gukesh played out a creditable draw against top seed Fabiano Caruana but slipped a rung to the joint second position on a day when two other Indians endured frustrating losses in the Candidates Chess Tournament’s 11th round. 


Also Read: Two Indian wrestlers stranded at Dubai airport


Nerves finally came into play as R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi lost their way against American Hikaru Nakamura and Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi respectively.
In the other encounter, Frenchman Firouza Alireza proved superior to Nijat Abasov of Azerbaijan.


With just three rounds remaining, the die seems to be cast in favour of Nepomniachtchi, who is gunning for his third straight Candidates title.

