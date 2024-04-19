Breaking News
Two Indian wrestlers stranded at Dubai airport

Updated on: 19 April,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Deepak (86kg), who had come close to winning a medal at the Tokyo Games, and Sujeet (65kg), were on their way to Bishkek for  the Asia Oly qualfiers, but were stuck in Dubai after heavy rains left highways, roads and one of the world’s busiest airports in disarray

Deepak Punia. Pic/PTI

Indian wrestlers Deepak Punia and Sujeet Kalakal’s chances of qualifying for the Paris Olympics hit a roadblock as the two Kyrgyzstan-bound grapplers were left stranded at the Dubai International Airport due to unprecedented rains in the gulf nation. 


Deepak (86kg), who had come close to winning a medal at the Tokyo Games, and Sujeet (65kg), were on their way to Bishkek for  the Asia Oly qualfiers, but were stuck in Dubai after heavy rains left highways, roads and one of the world’s busiest airports in disarray. 


