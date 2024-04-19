‘Depression, under-eating caused early retirement’

The most successful skipper in the history of Australian cricket, Lanning’s last big success was leading the team to victory in the T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2023

Meg Lanning

In a stunning disclosure, Australia’s six-time World Cup-winning former women’s cricket team captain Meg Lanning has said that her early retirement at 31 was forced by bouts of depression and weight-loss due to “over-exercising and under-fuelling”.

Lanning took a six-month mental health break after winning the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham to work in a coffee shop. She eventually retired after skipping three international assignments, including the Ashes, in 2023, but did not disclose her reasons at that time. “It sort of just spiralled and I was in denial, even though everyone kept telling me something wasn’t quite right. I was not in a place to be able to go on tour and play cricket and give the commitment levels required for that Ashes series, mentally and physically,” Lanning told The Howie Games podcast.

The 32-year-old said it reached a point where she lost appetite and began eating only two meals a day after running around 90km a week, which led to significant weight loss.

