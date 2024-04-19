Breaking News
Ex-pacer Zaheer echoes Rohit’s view on subs

Updated on: 19 April,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

In Impact Player rule you will find half all-rounders, but not a complete one,” Zaheer said during an online interaction facilitated by Jio Cinema

Ex-pacer Zaheer echoes Rohit’s view on subs

Zaheer Khan, Pic/Rane Ashish

Echoing the views of Rohit Sharma, former pacer Zaheer Khan on Thursday raised serious concerns over the Impact Player rule in the IPL, saying it produces “half-baked all-rounders”.


“I completely agree it’s debatable, little concern for sure. But we need to find a way on how to deal with it. In Impact Player rule you will find half all-rounders, but not a complete one,” Zaheer said during an online interaction facilitated by Jio Cinema.


