After retiring to pursue a business career, he was the manager of England’s tour of India and Sri Lanka in 1981

Raman Subba Row

Listen to this article Former England Test player Raman Subba Row dies at 92 x 00:00

Former England Test batsman Raman Subba Row has died at the age of 92, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday.

Also Read: LSG need pluck now

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time of his death, he was England’s oldest living men’s Test cricketer. Subba Row played first-class cricket for Cambridge University and then joined the powerful Surrey side of the 1950s, which won seven successive County Championships. Unable to secure a permanent first-team place at The Oval, he moved to Northamptonshire, where he was appointed captain in 1958. In that year, Subba Row win the first of his 13 England caps and in 1961 he scored a century in both his first and last Tests against Australia. In all, he scored 984 Test runs at an average of over 46.

After retiring to pursue a business career, he was the manager of England’s tour of India and Sri Lanka in 1981. Subba Row also served five years as chairman of the Test and County Cricket Board, the forerunner to the ECB, from 1985. He later became one of the International Cricket Council’s first match referees, overseeing 160 fixtures.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever