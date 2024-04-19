Breaking News
Salman Khan firing case: New suspect detained
Mumbai: ‘Please stop this leopard drama!’
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai North Central is the wisest ward
Mumbai: ED attaches properties of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty in bitcoin fraud case
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA gaining momentum in Mumbai North West
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Former England Test player Raman Subba Row dies at 92
<< Back to Elections 2024

Former England Test player Raman Subba Row dies at 92

Updated on: 19 April,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

After retiring to pursue a business career, he was the manager of England’s tour of India and Sri Lanka in 1981

Former England Test player Raman Subba Row dies at 92

Raman Subba Row

Listen to this article
Former England Test player Raman Subba Row dies at 92
x
00:00

Former England Test batsman Raman Subba Row has died at the age of 92, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday. 


Also Read: LSG need pluck now


At the time of his death, he was England’s oldest living men’s Test cricketer. Subba Row played first-class cricket for Cambridge University and then joined the powerful Surrey side of the 1950s, which won seven successive County Championships. Unable to secure a permanent first-team place at The Oval, he moved to Northamptonshire, where he was appointed captain in 1958. In that year, Subba Row win the first of his 13 England caps and in 1961 he scored a century in both his first and last Tests against Australia. In all, he scored 984 Test runs at an average of over 46.


After retiring to pursue a business career, he was the manager of England’s tour of India and Sri Lanka in 1981. Subba Row also served five years as chairman of the Test and County Cricket Board, the forerunner to the ECB, from 1985. He later became one of the International Cricket Council’s first match referees, overseeing 160 fixtures. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

cricket news sports sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK