IPL 2024 | "I am not a big fan of Impact Player": Rohit opens up on IP rule in the league

Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma is “not a big fan” of the IPL’s Impact Player rule as he feels it is hurting the country’s all-rounders by not allowing cricketers like Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube to showcase their bowling prowess.

The Impact Player rule, introduced in the 2023 season, allows all IPL teams to substitute a player—batter or bowler—during their respective innings as per the demands of the match.

But it has raised eyebrows given that someone like Dube has only been used as a power-hitter by his franchise Chennai Super Kings. He hasn’t bowled his medium pacers despite being in contention for the seam bowling all-rounder’s place in the India set-up along with Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya.

“I genuinely feel that it is going to hold back [development of India all-rounders],” Rohit didn’t mince words while speaking to Michael Vaughan and Adam Gilchrist’s YouTube show Club Prairie Fire.

Rohit explained at length why, for the sake of entertainment, development of players shouldn’t be forgotten.

India, save Pandya, doesn’t have a genuine seam bowling all-rounder in contention for the T20 World Cup, although Dube’s name is being discussed for the finisher’s role. “Eventually, cricket is played by 11 players not 12 players. I am not a big fan of Impact Player, you are taking out so much from the game just because of little bit of entertainment, for people around,” he pointed out.

“...I can give you so many examples, guys like Sundar, Dube are not getting to bowl. For us [Indian team], it is not a good thing you know. I don’t know what you can do about it, but frankly speaking, I am not a fan of it,” he said.

