Chennai Super Kings will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. Michael Vaughan, former England captain also expressed on Dhoni's cameo against Rishabh Pant-led DC. Facing just 16 deliveries, Dhoni accumulated 37 runs. His knock was laced with 4 fours and 3 sixes

MS Dhoni, Adam Gilchrist (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article IPL 2024 | "No one knows what Dhoni's got in his tank": Gilchrist x 00:00

Ahead of the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, former cricketers Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan praised MS Dhoni for his stupendous batting display against Delhi Capitals.

Chennai Super Kings will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gilchrist asserted that Dhoni is the holy grail because he doesn't do interviews.

"Well, but the thing about MS. I think he is absolutely the holy grail because he just doesn't do interviews. And never and haven't done press. Didn't do it when he was playing. No, just a blanket no," Gilchrist said in Club Prairie Fire Podcast.

Also Read: IPL 2024 | 'Tu bass apna game khel,' Shikhar Dhawan tells Shashank Singh

Gilchrist also stated that no one knows what Dhoni's got in his tank.

"And what about the other day, no one was really sure what he's got left in the tank and didn't bat in the first couple of games. All being in a losing cause pulled the trigger. Turned the clock back," Gilchrist added.

Michael Vaughan, former England captain also expressed on Dhoni's cameo against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals. Facing just 16 deliveries, Dhoni accumulated 37 runs. His knock was laced with 4 fours and 3 sixes.

"37 off 16, there's only I reckon maybe only one sportsperson in the globe that's team could lose and on the opposition was a young fella called Rishabh Pant who has made a remarkable comeback and it's great to see him playing. But to see him playing so well and see him play the way he did and his team was the winning side and he was the captain, yet all the talk was about MS's 37 off 16 balls," Vaughan said in the podcast.

The five-time champions are currently in third position in the IPL 2024 points table, with four points in three matches in the cash-rich league. After the three matches, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side has a net run rate of +0.976.

CSK squad for IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish.

(With ANI Inputs)