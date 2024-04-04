IPL 2024 | "We just didn’t turn up on the day": Pant after disgraceful loss vs KKR

“As a batting unit, we only wanted to keep going hard as a team. I would rather get all out as a team than not go for the target,” he added

We just didn’t turn up on the day, said Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant while asking his teammates to introspect following the side’s crushing 106-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here on Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals bowlers had a forgettable outing as KKR batters toyed with them, pilling on 272-7. “Our bowlers were all over the place. We just didn’t turn up on the day. Today was one of those days,” said Pant.

“As a batting unit, we only wanted to keep going hard as a team. I would rather get all out as a team than not go for the target,” he added.

Sunil Narine, who blazed away to 85 off 39 balls, got a life as Pant was late in calling for DRS on an outside edge by the West Indian early in the game.

“I think it was quite loud here. At the same time, couldn’t see the timer on the screen. There was some problem on the screen. But there are some things you can control, some things you can’t,” said Pant.

Axar Patel, the lone spinner in the DC team, bowled only one over that yielded 18 runs. “See the thought process was that we didn’t want to use spinners, but our fast bowlers were going through the motions. I think it is time for reflections as an individual. We need to learn from these mistakes and come out positive in the next match.”

Pant, who is coming off a long layoff, himself looked in fine touch as he scored his second consecutive fifty.

