KKR’s Narine, Russell muscle their way to 272-7

The Capitals were guilty of dropping him on 53 and Narine made his opponents suffer as he notched his highest-ever score in T20 cricket

KKR’s Sunil Narine during his 85 v DC in Vizag yesterday. Pic/PTI

Sunil Narine produced a six-hitting exhibition en route to a blistering 85 while young Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored a fifty on his IPL batting debut as Kolkata Knight Riders posted an imposing 272 for seven against Delhi Capitals here on Wednesday.



KKR’s Andre Russell against DC in Vizag yesterday. Pic/AFP

At the time of going to press, DC were 26-2 in three overs. Narine punished all Delhi bowlers alike, sending the ball over the boundary rope seven times. He also hit seven fours in his 39-ball stay. The Capitals were guilty of dropping him on 53 and Narine made his opponents suffer as he notched his highest-ever score in T20 cricket.

Raghuvanshi (54 off 27 balls), who didn’t get to bat in his first IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, also fired on all cylinders, complementing Narine as the pair shared an explosive 104-run stand off 48 balls. Andre Russell (41 off 19 balls) and Rinku Singh (26 off 8 balls) provided the final flourish to KKR.

Brief scores

KKR 272-7 in 20 overs (S Narine 85, A Raghuvanshi 54, A Russell 41; A Nortje 3-59, I Sharma 2-43) v DC (scores incomplete)

