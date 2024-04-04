Delhi Capitals’s head coach Ricky Ponting slams team’s poor bowling after massive 106-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders at Visakhapatnam

DC’s Rasikh Salam reacts after being smashed for a four against KKR at Vizag on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article IPL 2024 | "It’s Embarrassing and unacceptable": Ponting after facing 106 runs defeat vs KKR x 00:00

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting has lashed out at his side after the “unacceptable” and “embarrassing” 106-run battering at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The Capitals endured a forgettable outing here on Wednesday, first conceding 272 runs in the allotted 20 overs and then getting bowled out for 166 in 17.2 overs for one of their heaviest defeats in the tournament’s history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Mustafizur-less CSK face unpredictable Sunrisers Hyderabad

Ricky Ponting

“It’s pretty hard to assess right now. I mean I was almost embarrassed with our first half of the game today,” Ponting said at the post-match press conference.

“To concede that many runs...we bowled 17 wides and it took us two hours to bowl our overs as well, so we were two overs behind again, which means the guys bowling last two overs only get to bowl with four fieldsmen outside the circle.”

The Capitals never looked like they were in the game be it with the ball or the bat, crumbling under the weight of the mammoth total, the second highest in the history of the IPL. “Lot of things happened in this game that were unacceptable and a lot of things we will talk as a group tonight that we have to fix immediately to go forward in the competition. There will be some good open discussions in the changing room for sure,” Ponting said.

Skipper Rishabh Pant not going for review on a couple of occasions did not help DC’s cause, one of them including Sunil Narine, who set up the game for KKR with 39-ball 85.

Narine was batting on 24 when Ishant Sharma expressed confidence that the all-rounder had edged the ball, but by the time Pant had signalled to the umpire for a review, the time was up.

“I haven’t had a chance to talk to Rishabh about those. I mean, obviously, Rishabh hasn’t heard them, other fielders and bowlers did hear something on both occasions. But look, at the end of the day, they are little things,” he said.

15.66

DC pacer Rasikh Salam’s economy rate against KKR on Wednesday. He conceded 47 off three overs

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever