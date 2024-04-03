Breaking News
Give due, don't boo

Updated on: 03 April,2024 08:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Srijanee Majumdar | srijanee.majumdar@mid-day.com

For 11 years, Rohit Sharma had epitomised the quintessential modern captain – a blend of tactical acumen, unyielding passion, and unrelenting commitment to excellence

Give due, don't boo

Hardik Pandya (Pic: AFP)

Give due, don't boo
In the empyreal realm of cricket, where heroes are made and legends revered, the fall from grace is often as dramatic as the ascent. 


Enter the protagonist of our tale, Hardik Pandya, once adored by legions, now engulfed in the tempest of public disapproval. How swiftly the tides of fortune turn in the realm of sports! Once hailed as a paragon of excellence, the Baroda all-rounder has found himself besieged by the ire of disillusioned fans of Mumbai Indians since he took charge from the much-loved Rohit Sharma.


For 11 years, Sharma had epitomised the quintessential modern captain – a blend of tactical acumen, unyielding passion, and unrelenting commitment to excellence. Under his stewardship, Mumbai have scaled unprecedented heights, having won nine titles in five different leagues. 


The decision to replace him with Pandya this season was met with a maelstrom of emotions – bewilderment, disbelief, and in some quarters, indignation. For fans who had lionised Sharma as the talismanic leader synonymous with Indian cricket's resurgence, his removal from the captaincy represented a seismic shift – a departure from the status quo that had come to define an era. 

After being traded from Gujarat Titans back to Mumbai Indians for $1.8 million, Pandya’s  immediate elevation as captain went down badly with the legions of Rohit fans. Moreover, the absence of a ceremonious handover, the lack of a graceful exit befitting a captain of Sharma’s pedigree, served as a poignant reminder of the ephemeral nature of leadership in the cutthroat world of professional cricket.

Also Read: No shoulder to cry on

In cricket, where every run scored and every wicket taken is scrutinised with meticulous fervour, even the slightest deviation from perfection can invite the wrath of fans. And in Pandya’s case, Mumbai’s winless record has only added fuel to the fire, thus unfurling a tale of disillusionment, disappointment, and the unforgiving scrutiny of adoring masses. 

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle drew a comparison with soccer. "What is happening with the IPL...is that the 'clannishness' has grown," Bhogle told Cricbuzz, as reported by AFP. "The more the rivalries are built up, the more people have something in it." Meanwhile, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who plays for Rajasthan Royals, urged the fans to cool down. 

"People should remember which country these players represent -- it's our country," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. "Fan wars should never take such an ugly route. Have you seen, for instance, Joe Root and Zak Crawley fans have a fight?" he asked. "Or Joe Root and Jos Buttler fans fight? It's crazy. Do you see Steven Smith fans fighting with Pat Cummins fans in Australia?" he asked. 

Amid the cacophony of criticism and condemnation, it is imperative to remember the humanity that lies at the heart of every sporting endeavour. Behind the facade of fame and adulation, cricketers are but mortals, susceptible to the same foibles and failings as any other person.

