IPL 2024 Maxwell doubtful for clash against KKR due to hip strain
IPL 2024: Maxwell doubtful for clash against KKR due to hip strain

Updated on: 19 April,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

The 35-year-old, who has managed just 32 in six innings with an average of 5.33, pulled out of RCB’s last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad saying “physical and mental toll probably just wore me down a little bit”

Glenn Maxwell. Pic/PTI

On a “mental and physical break” to fight his poor form, Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has revealed that he is also nursing a “hip strain” and is unlikely to return for his team’s away match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.


The 35-year-old, who has managed just 32 in six innings with an average of 5.33, pulled out of RCB’s last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad saying “physical and mental toll probably just wore me down a little bit.”


