The 35-year-old, who has managed just 32 in six innings with an average of 5.33, pulled out of RCB’s last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad saying “physical and mental toll probably just wore me down a little bit”

Glenn Maxwell. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article IPL 2024: Maxwell doubtful for clash against KKR due to hip strain x 00:00

On a “mental and physical break” to fight his poor form, Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has revealed that he is also nursing a “hip strain” and is unlikely to return for his team’s away match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

Also Read: IPL 2024 | "Pant's keeping and his captaincy is becoming very sharp": James Hopes

ADVERTISEMENT

The 35-year-old, who has managed just 32 in six innings with an average of 5.33, pulled out of RCB’s last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad saying “physical and mental toll probably just wore me down a little bit.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever