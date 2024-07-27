After being a part of the entertainment industry for more than three decades, Rahul Bose says the biggest lesson he has picked up as an actor is to enjoy what you’re doing

Rahul Bose Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Rahul Bose: ‘No point working with people who aren’t good human beings’ | Exclusive x 00:00

Rahul Bose, who made waves with his acting prowess in films like ‘Mr. and Mrs. Iyer’, ‘Jhankaar Beats’, ‘Chameli’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, and ‘Bulbbul’ to name a few celebrates his birthday on July 27. He recently featured in Atul Sabharwal's spy thriller ‘Berlin’ alongside Aparshakti Khurana and Ishwak Singh which was screened at the Red Lorry Film Festival curated by BookMyShow. In an exclusive interaction with Mid-day.com, Rahul gets candid about his biggest lessons in showbiz.

ADVERTISEMENT

After being a part of the entertainment industry for more than three decades, Rahul says the biggest lesson he has picked up as an actor is to enjoy what you’re doing. “There's no point for me to work with people who are not good human beings, whether it's a director or actors. I have done some films where they haven't been the most exemplary and it hasn't been fun. So I'd much rather work on a project that is less recognized and has less potential to be a massive success but with good people as opposed to with people with weird, conflicted personalities in a film that promises to be great. For me, the process is much more important than the promise of success at the end of it,” he avers.

The seasoned actor, who has seen highs and lows in his career says that becoming a star is not in your hands. “It's about you being charismatic enough for people to watch you no matter what you do or how well or badly you do it. People come because they're just drawn to your charisma. That's when you become a star and you transcend the material you're given, the co-stars you have, the script in front of you, or the director who's directing you. Whereas being an actor is just making people believe that that person existed, that that person is somebody you could meet walking down the street, that that's a person who lives and breathes outside of the screen. That is, for me, really satisfying when you can take people on a journey and they forget that it's you doing it and they're just absorbed in the character,” he adds.