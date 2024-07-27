Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, however, declared that the President's visit has been rescheduled for unavoidable circumstances.

President Droupadi Murmu. File Photo

President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Mumbai for the centenary celebrations of the Maharashtra Legislative Council has been postponed stated a communique by Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat dated July 26. However, it was not specified as to why her visit had been postponed.

Due to the rescheduling of the visit by Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the Hon. President of India, the Maharashtra Legislative Council's centenary celebrations have been postponed, the communique stated. On Monday, July 29, 2024, the President was supposed to present the book "The Need and Importance of the Upper House" at Vidhan Bhavan's Central Hall in Mumbai.

The President was to present the "Outstanding Parliamentarian" and "Outstanding Speech" honours to the Honourable Members of the Legislative Council and both Houses of the Legislature at the same ceremony. Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, however, has declared that the President's visit has been rescheduled for unavoidable circumstances.

The Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat has urged all parties involved to take note of the program's postponement as a result.