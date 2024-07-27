Breaking News
Pune Police file chargesheet; teen's parents among 7 named
BMC imposes Rs 50.53 lakh fine on contractors for not repairing potholes, roads
Salman Khan firing case: Court issues non bailable warrant against Anmol Bishnoi
Congress forms committees for seat sharing talks with MVA allies
NMMC cancels water cut in city after heavy downpour at Morbe Dam
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > President Murmus visit to Mumbai for Legislative Council centenary postponed

President Murmu's visit to Mumbai for Legislative Council centenary postponed

Updated on: 27 July,2024 11:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, however, declared that the President's visit has been rescheduled for unavoidable circumstances.

President Murmu's visit to Mumbai for Legislative Council centenary postponed

President Droupadi Murmu. File Photo

Listen to this article
President Murmu's visit to Mumbai for Legislative Council centenary postponed
x
00:00

President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Mumbai for the centenary celebrations of the Maharashtra Legislative Council has been postponed stated a communique by Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat dated July 26. However, it was not specified as to why her visit had been postponed. 


Due to the rescheduling of the visit by Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the Hon. President of India, the Maharashtra Legislative Council's centenary celebrations have been postponed, the communique stated.  On Monday, July 29, 2024, the President was supposed to present the book "The Need and Importance of the Upper House" at Vidhan Bhavan's Central Hall in Mumbai.



The President was to present the "Outstanding Parliamentarian" and "Outstanding Speech" honours to the Honourable Members of the Legislative Council and both Houses of the Legislature at the same ceremony. Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, however, has declared that the President's visit has been rescheduled for unavoidable circumstances.


"On the occasion of the Centenary Celebrations of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, the Hon'ble President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu was scheduled to release the book "The Need and Importance of the Upper House" on Monday, July 29, 2024, at the Central Hall, Vidhan Bhavan, Mumbai. At the same function, the Hon'ble Members of both the Houses of the Legislature and the Legislative Council were to be felicitated by the Hon'ble President with the "Outstanding Parliamentarian" and "Outstanding Speech" awards. However, it has been informed from Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi that the scheduled visit of the Hon'ble President has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons. As a result, the programme has been postponed," the communique by the Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat read.

The Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat has urged all parties involved to take note of the program's postponement as a result.

 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Droupadi Murmu mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK