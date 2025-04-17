Though delayed, the presentation of this honour could not have come at a more poetic moment in Prithviraj's career. Having just helmed L2: Empuraan, one of Malayalam cinema’s highest grossing, biggest blockbusters, and played a pivotal role in elevating the industry’s stature on the world stage,

Prithviraj Sukumaran receives Best Actor award from Kerala CM

Listen to this article Amid Empuraan controversy, Prithviraj Sukumaran bestowed with Kerala State Award x 00:00

At the 54th Kerala State Film Awards presentation ceremony held yesterday, April 16th, in Thiruvananthapuram, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran was honoured with the Best Actor Award for his riveting portrayal of Najeeb in 'Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life'. The award was presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a grand celebration of Malayalam cinema and its finest talents.

Prithviraj in Aadujeevitham

'Aadujeevitham', a film marked by physical and emotional intensity, demanded extraordinary commitment, and Prithviraj’s performance was nothing short of transformative. As Najeeb, he brought to life a tale of survival and resilience that moved audiences deeply, both in Kerala and beyond. The recognition at the state level is a fitting tribute to a performance that has already resonated on global screens.

Announced on August 16, 2024, the awards celebrated the cinematic achievements of 2023. Though delayed, the presentation of this honour could not have come at a more poetic moment in Prithviraj's career. Having just helmed L2: Empuraan, one of Malayalam cinema’s highest grossing, biggest blockbusters, and played a pivotal role in elevating the industry’s stature on the world stage, this state recognition feels profoundly timely. It’s not just a win for a performance—it’s a celebration of a visionary who has redefined boundaries, both as an actor and as a director.

This latest honour brings with it a sense of full circle. It was Prithviraj’s father, the legendary Sukumaran, who was the first to be honoured with the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor from their family. The title was later held by none other than Mohanlal, who set a long-standing record. Then, in 2006, Prithviraj made history by becoming the youngest-ever recipient of the award for his powerful performance in Vaasthavam at just 24, breaking Mohanlal’s two-decade reign. Nearly twenty years on, the legacy comes home once again, as Prithviraj continues to redefine excellence with the same intensity, depth, and daring that marked his early rise

On the work front

Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently shooting for the film 'NoBody' co-starring Parvathy. Directed by the acclaimed Nissam Basheer and penned by Sameer Abdul, NoBody promises to be a compelling cinematic experience, blending intensity, emotion, and power-packed performances.

On the occasion of Vishu earlier this week, Prithviraj announced his collaboration with director Meghna Gulzar and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan for Daayra.