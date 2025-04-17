According to a post shared by BigHit on Weverse, 100 lucky BTS ARMY will get a personal 60-second video call with Jin. The event will take place on May 25

BTS Jin Pic/Facebook

South Korean boy band BTS member Jin, who was the first to be discharged from the military last year, is now set to release his second solo album, Echo. The announcement comes just six months after his solo debut, Happy. Echo will be released on May 16, and as a part of its promotions, Jin will be conducting a virtual fansign event.

Hop on a video call with BTS Jin

According to a post shared by BigHit on Weverse, 100 lucky BTS ARMY will get a personal 60-second video call with Jin. The event will take place on May 25. To grab this opportunity, fans will have to buy at least one copy of the Echo album on Weverse Shop Global, which is a part of the raffle event. The entry for the same commenced on April 15 and will conclude on May 15, a day before the album release.

About BTS Jin’s album Echo

According to a press statement accompanying news of the album's release, "Aiming to connect on a deeper level with fans through music, 'Echo' offers Jin's perspective on universal life experiences, capturing everyday emotions with warmth and sincerity. Built on dynamic band sounds, the album showcases his versatile vocals across a spectrum of moods and styles. It reflects a deeper layer of vocal maturity and personal storytelling that underscores Jin's evolving artistry."

Jin’s previous solo works, including Awake, Epiphany, and Moon, have showcased his distinct vocal color and emotional range. In 2022, he collaborated with Coldplay on The Astronaut.

BTS Jin’s life after military discharge

Jin was discharged from the military in June, coinciding with the band’s debut anniversary. He conducted a meet and greet with fans, collaborated with luxury brands, and also became the torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where he discussed his new album ‘Happy’ and even performed the song ‘Running Wild’ which marked his solo debut on the chat show.

The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country.