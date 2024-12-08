BTS member Jin, who was discharged from the military earlier this year spoke about his latest solo album Happy, and bonding with other members such as Suga, J-hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook

BTS Pic/Facebook

South Korean boy band BTS member Jin recently appeared on Since Those Days with Japanese singer, actor, and television personality Masaki Aiba. On the show, the K-pop idol, who was discharged from the military earlier this year spoke about his latest solo album Happy, and bonding with other members such as Suga, J-hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

BTS’ Jin speaks about his bond with other members

Speaking about treating his members with respect and maintaining sheer professionalism, Jin shared, “I think to be respectful, we need to recognize that we’re not friends, we’re partners who work together. Among friends, when you get mad at each other, sometimes you won’t help each other because you are mad. But here it’s that kind of concept. Basically, we’re working together, so I think the most important thing is to have an attitude that even if there’s a situation where our feelings get hurt, we still have to work together professionally.”

BTS’ Jin’s goal is to bring joy to the ARMY

Jin, who loves the BTS ARMY, unveiled his latest album Happy last month. He said, “I just want to be happy. But for me personally, finding happiness isn’t easy. When I make someone else happy or bring a smile to their face, I naturally feel joy and happiness as well. So ultimately, my goal is to make my fans happy and bring them joy because that’s how I’ll find my own happiness. That’s my dream—to create happiness for my fans, which will in turn, make me happy.”

Jin was discharged from the military in June, coinciding with the band’s debut anniversary. He conducted a meet and greet with fans, collaborated with luxury brands, and also became the torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where he discussed his new album Happy and even performed the song ‘Running Wild’ which marked his solo debut on the chat show.

The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.