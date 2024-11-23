South Korean boy band BTS member Jin, who has always been a passionate cook, whipped up some spices to create some lip-smacking ‘kkakdugi’ also known as radish kimchi

BTS' Jin makes radish kimchi Pic/Instagram

South Korean boy band BTS member Jin, who is currently on a promotional spree for his latest album ‘Happy’ sat down for a fun activity where he made radish kimchi from scratch while answering some interesting questions. Jin, who has always been a passionate cook, whipped up some spices to create some lip-smacking ‘kkakdugi’.

BTS’ Jin prepares radish kimchi from scratch

A viral video shows Jin preparing radish kimchi. He says, “This is my first time making kkakdugi. Look at this! It really looks delicious! I’m pretty good.” During the process, Jin was also asked about a recent message he shared with one of the BTS members, to which the K-pop idol replied, “You still got a lot of time in the army so work hard. Cheer up! And I’m waiting for you.”

What puts a smile on BTS’ Jin’s face

When Jin was asked about what puts a smile on his face, he revealed, “I think the members will all say the same. When we have concerts, it’s the happiest memory that puts a smile on my face. And if I had to choose part of it... After the main concert ends, and we’re preparing for the encore, the fans will sing on their own or do the wave. There’s a point when the fans do something together. Just thinking about that moment makes me... ‘So cute…’ I smile the most then.”

Jin was discharged from the military in June, coinciding with the band’s debut anniversary. He conducted a meet and greet with fans, collaborated with luxury brands, and also became the torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where he discussed his new album ‘Happy’ and even performed the song ‘Running Wild’ which marked his solo debut on the chat show.

The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.