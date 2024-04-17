India’s Gukesh to clash with Caruana; Praggnanandhaa takes on Nakamura

Gukesh, 17, is in joint lead with Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi.

D Gukesh

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh will have his task cut out when he takes on top seed Fabiano Caruana in the 11th round, hoping to consolidate his position at the top as the Candidates chess tournament heads towards its final phase here.

Gukesh, 17, is in joint lead with Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi. Among other Indians, R Praggnanandhaa, 18, will be up against resurgent American Hikaru Nakamura after a rest day. With just four rounds remaining, it is a level-playing field for the two Indian teenagers, while Vidit Gujrathi has kept himself in reckoning and only needs to finish well.

Nepomniachtchi, the only unbeaten player so far, is playing under the FIDE flag and has a tough opposition to tackle in the next two rounds Gujrathi meets Nepomniachtchi in the next round followed by Praggnanandhaa.

