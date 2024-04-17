Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Opinion polls predict a big zero for Ajit Pawar
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Now, EC wants you to help net errant netas
Salman Khan firing case: ‘Had no idea jobless tenants were on such a mission!’
Mumbai: Parking woes stall tree trimming efforts ahead of monsoon
Mumbai: Duo with MDMA worth Rs 4.5 cr nabbed
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indias Gukesh to clash with Caruana Praggnanandhaa takes on Nakamura
<< Back to Elections 2024

India’s Gukesh to clash with Caruana; Praggnanandhaa takes on Nakamura

Updated on: 18 April,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Toronto
PTI |

Top

Gukesh, 17, is in joint lead with Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi.

India’s Gukesh to clash with Caruana; Praggnanandhaa takes on Nakamura

D Gukesh

Listen to this article
India’s Gukesh to clash with Caruana; Praggnanandhaa takes on Nakamura
x
00:00

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh will have his task cut out when he takes on top seed Fabiano Caruana in the 11th round, hoping to consolidate his position at the top as the Candidates chess tournament heads towards its final phase here.


Also Read: Nadal’s comeback ends in second round defeat


Gukesh, 17, is in joint lead with Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi. Among other Indians, R Praggnanandhaa, 18, will be up against resurgent American Hikaru Nakamura after a rest day. With just four rounds remaining, it is a level-playing field for the two Indian teenagers, while Vidit Gujrathi has kept himself in reckoning and only needs to finish well.


Nepomniachtchi, the only unbeaten player so far, is playing under the FIDE flag and has a tough opposition to tackle in the next two rounds Gujrathi meets Nepomniachtchi in the next round followed by Praggnanandhaa.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news chess
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK