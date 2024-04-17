The 22-time Grand Slam title winner, back on court this week after three months on the sidelines, battled well but eventually crumbled against the hard-working Australian.

Rafael Nadal

Listen to this article Nadal’s comeback ends in second round defeat x 00:00

Rafael Nadal suffered his first defeat on his return to tennis after injury as he fell 5-7, 1-6 against Alex de Minaur on Wednesday in the Barcelona Open second round.

