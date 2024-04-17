Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Opinion polls predict a big zero for Ajit Pawar
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Now, EC wants you to help net errant netas
Salman Khan firing case: ‘Had no idea jobless tenants were on such a mission!’
Mumbai: Parking woes stall tree trimming efforts ahead of monsoon
Mumbai: Duo with MDMA worth Rs 4.5 cr nabbed
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Wembley is Dortmunds only goal says Fuellkrug
<< Back to Elections 2024

Wembley is Dortmund’s only goal, says Fuellkrug

Updated on: 18 April,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Dortmund
AFP |

Top

Fuellkrug’s brilliant second-half header brought Dortmund level in the tie, just three minutes before Marcel Sabitzer scored the hosts’ decisive fourth goal

Wembley is Dortmund’s only goal, says Fuellkrug

Dortmund’s Niclas Fuellkrug is all smiles after beating Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Wembley is Dortmund’s only goal, says Fuellkrug
x
00:00

Striker Niclas Fuellkrug on Tuesday backed Borussia Dortmund for a return to Wembley, 11 years after the club last reached the Champions League final at the same stadium. Dortmund beat Atletico Madrid 4-2 in the second leg of their quarter-final, coming from behind twice in the tie to progress 5-4 on aggregate to the last four, where they will face Paris Saint-Germain.


Also Read: We never gave up: Dembele


Fuellkrug’s brilliant second-half header brought Dortmund level in the tie, just three minutes before Marcel Sabitzer scored the hosts’ decisive fourth goal. Describing the night as “magical,” Fuellkrug savoured moving into the semi-finals, but said Dortmund were not finished. “We’ve got one goal: Wembley.” Fuellkrug was playing second-division football with Werder Bremen two seasons ago and made the move to Dortmund this past August. “We’re playing in a Champions League semi-final. For someone like me, I think it’s a little more special, there’s a few others here who experienced that before.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

champions league uefa champions league Paris St Germain sports news football
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK