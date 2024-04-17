Wembley is Dortmund’s only goal, says Fuellkrug

Fuellkrug’s brilliant second-half header brought Dortmund level in the tie, just three minutes before Marcel Sabitzer scored the hosts’ decisive fourth goal

Dortmund’s Niclas Fuellkrug is all smiles after beating Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Striker Niclas Fuellkrug on Tuesday backed Borussia Dortmund for a return to Wembley, 11 years after the club last reached the Champions League final at the same stadium. Dortmund beat Atletico Madrid 4-2 in the second leg of their quarter-final, coming from behind twice in the tie to progress 5-4 on aggregate to the last four, where they will face Paris Saint-Germain.

Fuellkrug’s brilliant second-half header brought Dortmund level in the tie, just three minutes before Marcel Sabitzer scored the hosts’ decisive fourth goal. Describing the night as “magical,” Fuellkrug savoured moving into the semi-finals, but said Dortmund were not finished. “We’ve got one goal: Wembley.” Fuellkrug was playing second-division football with Werder Bremen two seasons ago and made the move to Dortmund this past August. “We’re playing in a Champions League semi-final. For someone like me, I think it’s a little more special, there’s a few others here who experienced that before.”

