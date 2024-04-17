Rodrygo is key to Real Madrid’s success

Rodrygo is a versatile weapon for boss Carlo Ancelotti. “They didn’t expect me to be on the left, we did it differently and it went well,” Rodrygo said after the draw at Madrid

Rodrygo Goes

Real Madrid visit Manchester City on Wednesday bidding to reach the Champions League semi-finals and forward Rodrygo Goes may hold their key to success. Rodrygo struck twice in a late blitz against Manchester City in 2022 to help Madrid knock the English side out and was on target again in the 3-3 quarter-final first leg draw last week.

Rodrygo is a versatile weapon for boss Carlo Ancelotti. “They didn’t expect me to be on the left, we did it differently and it went well,” Rodrygo said after the draw at Madrid. “We have to win there. Whoever makes the fewest errors will go through.”

