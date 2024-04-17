Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Rodrygo is key to Real Madrids success
Rodrygo is key to Real Madrid’s success

Updated on: 17 April,2024 08:34 AM IST  |  Madrid
AFP |

Rodrygo is a versatile weapon for boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Rodrygo Goes

Real Madrid visit Manchester City on Wednesday bidding to reach the Champions League semi-finals and forward Rodrygo Goes may hold their key to success. Rodrygo struck twice in a late blitz against Manchester City in 2022 to help Madrid knock the English side out and was on target again in the 3-3 quarter-final first leg draw last week. 


Rodrygo is a versatile weapon for boss Carlo Ancelotti. “They didn’t expect me to be on the left, we did it differently and it went well,” Rodrygo said after the draw  at Madrid. “We have to win there. Whoever makes the fewest errors will go through.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


real madrid manchester city uefa champions league football sports news Sports Update
