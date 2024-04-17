Breaking News
Gukesh stays in joint lead after draw
Updated on: 17 April,2024 08:49 AM IST  |  Toronto
PTI

Gujrathi, on six points, is sole sixth, while for all practical purposes, Alireza and Abasov are out of the race with 3.5 and two points respectively

D Gukesh

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh held on to the joint top spot with Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi after they played out an easy draw in the 10th round of the Candidates chess tournament.


The all-Indian duel between R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi also ended in a draw, while Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura defeated Firouza Alireza and Nijat Abasov respectively to come back within striking distance of the two leaders.


With just four rounds to come in the biggest event of the year, Gukesh and Nepomniachtchi have an identical six points each with Praggnanandhaa, Caruana and Nakamura close on their heels half a point behind.


Gujrathi, on six points, is sole sixth, while for all practical purposes, Alireza and Abasov are out of the race with 3.5 and two points respectively.

Nepomniachtchi has not been taking many risks in the event with either colour and his solid play makes him the only player who is unbeaten after 10 rounds. The Ruy Lopez as white gave the Russian just an optical advantage after the opening and the 17-year-old Gukesh ensured parity with some timely exchanges leading to a rook and pawns endgame.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

chess sports news
