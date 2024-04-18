Breaking News
Maharashtra Congress accuses Shinde-led Sena of volating model code of conduct
Two dead, three injured as speeding SUV overturns on Samruddhi Expressway
Maharashtra: Youth detained for Facebook threat to BJP MLA in Nashik
Two groups clash over rumours of tearing of flag during Ram Navami procession
Drugs worth Rs 100 cr seized, four Nigerians running MDMA lab in Noida held
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Juventus ordered to pay Ronaldo more than USD 10 million in salary dispute
<< Back to Elections 2024

Juventus ordered to pay Ronaldo more than USD 10 million in salary dispute

Updated on: 18 April,2024 04:40 PM IST  |  Turin
AP |

Top

The dispute regarded a move by Juventus players to defer part of their salaries during the coronavirus pandemic. The 9.8 million euros (USD 10.5 million) that Juventus was ordered to pay Ronaldo is half the amount that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had been seeking from the Turin club in back wages

Juventus ordered to pay Ronaldo more than USD 10 million in salary dispute

Cristiano Ronaldo (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Juventus ordered to pay Ronaldo more than USD 10 million in salary dispute
x
00:00

Juventus has been ordered to pay Cristiano Ronaldo more than USD 10 million by an arbitration board following a salary dispute.


The dispute regarded a move by Juventus players to defer part of their salaries during the coronavirus pandemic.


The 9.8 million euros (USD 10.5 million) that Juventus was ordered to pay Ronaldo is half the amount that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had been seeking from the Turin club in back wages.


Also Read: IN PHOTOS | IPL 2024: Titans sweat it out for their home clash vs DC

Juventus said in a statement late Wednesday that with the support of its legal counsel it's reviewing the decision made by the arbitration board, reserving all assessments and initiatives to preserve its rights.

Ronaldo played for Juventus from 2018-21, helping the club to two Serie A titles.

Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and the entire club board resigned in 2023 amid an investigation into false accounting which then resulted in a 10-point penalty for Juventus in Serie A and a ban by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) from Europe for this season.

Ronaldo now plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

cristiano ronaldo football juventus sports news International Sports News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK