Ronaldo faces two-game ban after red card

Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo during the Saudi Super Cup semi-final against Al-Hilal in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Pic/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a two-game suspension after receiving his first red card in Saudi Arabia for elbowing an opponent as Al-Nassr lost 2-1 to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semi-finals.

The five-time Ballon D’Or winner, who signed for Al-Nassr in December 2022, was dismissed in the 86th minute for striking Al-Hilal defender Ali Al-Bulaihi.

According to media reports in Saudi Arabia, the 39-year-old football great may receive further punishment after seeming to mock the referee as he left the field in Abu Dhabi on Monday. “I’m not going to take credit away from Ronaldo,” Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus said about his Portuguese compatriot.

“He’s still very strong, he always has been and will continue to be the most important player in the world, he’s an example and a model. But he’s not used to losing in his career, so it is natural for him to lose his head when he loses, as well as for him to lose emotional and mental focus in defeats.”

