Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA allies finally resolve seat-sharing row; Shiv Sena (UBT) gets 21 LS seats, Cong 17, NCP (SP) 10
Exclusive | Lok Sabha elections 2024: Contesting because Sansad ne bulaya hai, says Sudhir Mungantiwar
Maharashtra: Factories, bungalows, flats, slums...there’s an MD lab everywhere
Mumbai: Why not a hawker-free Mount Mary?
Mumbai: Navy man loses Rs 5.97 cr to task fraud
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Ronaldo faces two game ban after red card
<< Back to Elections 2024

Ronaldo faces two-game ban after red card

Updated on: 10 April,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  Abu Dhabi
AP , PTI |

Top

The five-time Ballon D’Or winner, who signed for Al-Nassr in December 2022, was dismissed in the 86th minute for striking Al-Hilal defender Ali Al-Bulaihi

Ronaldo faces two-game ban after red card

Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo during the Saudi Super Cup semi-final against Al-Hilal in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Ronaldo faces two-game ban after red card
x
00:00

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a two-game suspension after receiving his first red card in Saudi Arabia for elbowing an opponent as Al-Nassr lost 2-1 to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semi-finals.


The five-time Ballon D’Or winner, who signed for Al-Nassr in December 2022, was dismissed in the 86th minute for striking Al-Hilal defender Ali Al-Bulaihi. 


According to media reports in Saudi Arabia, the 39-year-old football great may receive further punishment after seeming to mock the referee as he left the field in Abu Dhabi on Monday. “I’m not going to take credit away from Ronaldo,” Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus said about his Portuguese compatriot.


“He’s still very strong, he always has been and will continue to be the most important player in the world, he’s an example and a model. But he’s not used to losing in his career, so it is natural for him to lose his head when he loses, as well as for him to lose emotional and mental focus in defeats.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

cristiano ronaldo football sports sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK