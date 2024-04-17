Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Opinion polls predict a big zero for Ajit Pawar
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Now, EC wants you to help net errant netas
Salman Khan firing case: ‘Had no idea jobless tenants were on such a mission!’
Mumbai: Parking woes stall tree trimming efforts ahead of monsoon
Mumbai: Duo with MDMA worth Rs 4.5 cr nabbed
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > St Stanislaus beat St Josephs to win Champions Cup hockey
<< Back to Elections 2024

St Stanislaus beat St Joseph’s to win Champions Cup hockey

Updated on: 18 April,2024 07:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

The Bandra boys dominated play and scored at regular intervals through Dann Extross, Mikhial Miranda, Roosevelt Vaz and Ethan D’Souza to run away with the match and emerge champions

St Stanislaus beat St Joseph’s to win Champions Cup hockey

The St Stanislaus boys with the winner’s trophy

Listen to this article
St Stanislaus beat St Joseph’s to win Champions Cup hockey
x
00:00

St Stanislaus High School (Bandra) clinched top honours, defeating St Joseph’s High School CBSE (Panvel) by a convincing 4-0 margin in the Hockey Raigarh-organised inter-school Champions Cup at the St Joseph’s High School ground, Panvel, on Tuesday. The Bandra boys dominated play and scored at regular intervals through Dann Extross, Mikhial Miranda, Roosevelt Vaz and Ethan D’Souza to run away with the match and emerge champions.


Also Read: IPL 2024: Punjab Kings to take on struggling Mumbai Indians in Mohali


Earlier, in the semi-finals, St Stanislaus beat Don Bosco (Matunga) 3-2. Stanislaus scored through Ethan Dsouza, Skye D’Costa and Jordan Desmond, while Don Bosco’s Swayam Gangurde scored a brace. In the other semi-final, St Joseph’s beat Ryan International 2-1. Dhariya M and Shreya D scored for St Joseph’s, while Shubham Shinde scored for Ryan.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news hockey news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK