St Stanislaus beat St Joseph’s to win Champions Cup hockey

St Stanislaus High School (Bandra) clinched top honours, defeating St Joseph’s High School CBSE (Panvel) by a convincing 4-0 margin in the Hockey Raigarh-organised inter-school Champions Cup at the St Joseph’s High School ground, Panvel, on Tuesday. The Bandra boys dominated play and scored at regular intervals through Dann Extross, Mikhial Miranda, Roosevelt Vaz and Ethan D’Souza to run away with the match and emerge champions.

Earlier, in the semi-finals, St Stanislaus beat Don Bosco (Matunga) 3-2. Stanislaus scored through Ethan Dsouza, Skye D’Costa and Jordan Desmond, while Don Bosco’s Swayam Gangurde scored a brace. In the other semi-final, St Joseph’s beat Ryan International 2-1. Dhariya M and Shreya D scored for St Joseph’s, while Shubham Shinde scored for Ryan.

