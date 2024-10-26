Breaking News
Wrestlers seek sports minister's help

Wrestlers seek sports minister’s help

Updated on: 26 October,2024 07:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was on Thursday forced to pull all three Indian teams out of the championships after wrestler Satyawart Kadian, husband of Sakshi Malik, approached the court against federation’s decision to conduct trials for the U23 and senior Worlds, saying the sports body was committing a contempt of court which had reins

Barely 48 hours before they are supposed to be on a plane to Albania, 12 wrestlers, selected for the World Championships, are sitting outside the residence of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, desperately seeking his intervention to resolve the issue following withdrawal of Indian teams from the prestigious tournament.


Also Read: 'Sold integrity to sell her book': Babita Phogat calls out Sakshi Malik over controversial remarks


The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was on Thursday forced to pull all three Indian teams out of the championships after wrestler Satyawart Kadian, husband of Sakshi Malik, approached the court against federation’s decision to conduct trials for the U23 and senior Worlds, saying the sports body was committing a contempt of court which had reinstated the mandate of IOA ad-hoc panel to manage the routine affairs.


