The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was on Thursday forced to pull all three Indian teams out of the championships after wrestler Satyawart Kadian, husband of Sakshi Malik, approached the court against federation’s decision to conduct trials for the U23 and senior Worlds, saying the sports body was committing a contempt of court which had reins

Representation pic

Listen to this article Wrestlers seek sports minister’s help x 00:00

Barely 48 hours before they are supposed to be on a plane to Albania, 12 wrestlers, selected for the World Championships, are sitting outside the residence of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, desperately seeking his intervention to resolve the issue following withdrawal of Indian teams from the prestigious tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: 'Sold integrity to sell her book': Babita Phogat calls out Sakshi Malik over controversial remarks

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was on Thursday forced to pull all three Indian teams out of the championships after wrestler Satyawart Kadian, husband of Sakshi Malik, approached the court against federation’s decision to conduct trials for the U23 and senior Worlds, saying the sports body was committing a contempt of court which had reinstated the mandate of IOA ad-hoc panel to manage the routine affairs.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever