OpenAI’s next big AI model to release soon

Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has plans to soon launch Orion—its next frontier model—according to a media report. OpenAI plans to first grant access of Orion to companies it works closely with so they can build their own products and features.

According to ‘The Verge’, Microsoft—OpenAI’s main partner for deploying AI models—is preparing to host Orion on Azure as early as November. An OpenAI executive has claimed that Orion is up to 100 times more powerful than GPT-4.

In September a cryptic post on X by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, in which he said he was “excited for the winter constellations to rise soon.” If you ask ChatGPT o1-preview what Altman’s post meant, it tells you that he’s hinting ‘Orion’, the winter constellation most visible in the night sky from November to February.

i love being home in the midwest.



the night sky is so beautiful.



excited for the winter constellations to rise soon; they are so great. — Sam Altman (@sama) September 14, 2024

