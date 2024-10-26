Breaking News
Maharashtra: State mulls negative marks to wean students away from rote learning
Mumbai: Man wins Rs 1,940 refund from MTNL after six-month fight
Mumbai: Hawkers back at Dadar station
Mumbai: BMC to act against illegal fireworks shops in city
Baba Siddique murder: Fifteenth accused nabbed by Mumbai cops; Crime Branch targets Bishnoi network
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > OpenAIs next big AI model to release soon

OpenAI’s next big AI model to release soon

Updated on: 26 October,2024 08:17 AM IST  |  Manila
Agencies |

Top

An OpenAI executive has claimed that Orion is up to 100 times more powerful than GPT-4

OpenAI’s next big AI model to release soon

Art generated using OpenAI software. Pic/X

Listen to this article
OpenAI’s next big AI model to release soon
x
00:00

Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has plans to soon launch Orion—its next frontier model—according to a media report. OpenAI plans to first grant access of Orion to companies it works closely with so they can build their own products and features.


According to ‘The Verge’, Microsoft—OpenAI’s main partner for deploying AI models—is preparing to host Orion on Azure as early as November. An OpenAI executive has claimed that Orion is up to 100 times more powerful than GPT-4.


In September a cryptic post on X by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, in which he said he was “excited for the winter constellations to rise soon.” If you ask ChatGPT o1-preview what Altman’s post meant, it tells you that he’s hinting ‘Orion’, the winter constellation most visible in the night sky from November to February.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Artificial Intelligence OpenAI world news International news manila

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK