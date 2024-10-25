India beat world champs Germany 5-3, but lose series in shoot-out

Elian Mazkour (7th, 57th minute) scored twice for Germany, who took the early lead, while Henrik Mertgens (60th) was the other goal getter for the visitors.

India captain Harmanpreet Singh with the Player of the match award at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi yesterday. Pic/Hockey India’s X

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh scored a brace each to hand India a 5-3 win over world champions Germany in the second hockey Test but the hosts lost the two-match series via shoot-out at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here on Thursday.

Elian Mazkour (7th, 57th minute) scored twice for Germany, who took the early lead, while Henrik Mertgens (60th) was the other goal getter for the visitors. But India turned the table in the second half, with goals from Sukhjeet Singh (34th and 48th min), skipper Harmanpreet Singh (42nd and 43rd min) and Abhishek (45th) to level the two-match series.

Germany had won the first Test 2-0 on Wednesday. In the shoot-out, which India lost 1-3, Harmanpreet, Abhishek and Mohammed Raheel missed while Aditya was the lone scorer. India custodian Krishan Bahadur Pathak made two fine saves, but couldn’t save his side from losing in the shoot-out. Meanwhile, former Indian women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal announced her retirement on Thursday.

