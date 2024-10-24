I knew that this was wrong and I said straightforward no to it, I have also told the story in my book, that time was really difficult for me,” said Sakshi

Sakshi Malik

Listen to this article "I wanted to write a book for a long time, especially after the Olympics": Sakshi Malik x 00:00

Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik detailed her wrestling journey, highlighting the struggles of being a woman in a male-dominated sport, recounting an incident in 2012 when she endured harassment from Brij Bhushan Singh, the then-president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra pleas to lay down Mondotrack in Patiala

“I wanted to write a book for a long time, especially after the Olympics. I wanted my story to be told. I wanted it to inspire and inform many girls because of my struggles. I wanted everyone to know. In 2012, I had an accident when then-president Brij Bhushan Singh harassed me. I knew that this was wrong and I said straightforward no to it, I have also told the story in my book, that time was really difficult for me,” said Sakshi.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever