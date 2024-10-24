"I wanted to write a book for a long time, especially after the Olympics": Sakshi Malik

I knew that this was wrong and I said straightforward no to it, I have also told the story in my book, that time was really difficult for me,” said Sakshi
Sakshi Malik
Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik detailed her wrestling journey, highlighting the struggles of being a woman in a male-dominated sport, recounting an incident in 2012 when she endured harassment from Brij Bhushan Singh, the then-president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).
“I wanted to write a book for a long time, especially after the Olympics. I wanted my story to be told. I wanted it to inspire and inform many girls because of my struggles. I wanted everyone to know. In 2012, I had an accident when then-president Brij Bhushan Singh harassed me. I knew that this was wrong and I said straightforward no to it, I have also told the story in my book, that time was really difficult for me,” said Sakshi.
