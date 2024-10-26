Education council chief tells proposal has in-principle approval, while specifics will be finalised later

The State Curriculum Framework’s proposed overhaul introduces a spectrum of modern assessment methods. Representation Pic/iStock

Seeking to reshape academic assessment, the revised Maharashtra State Curriculum Framework (SCF) has recommended a negative marking system in state board schools, signalling a decisive shift toward rigorous, real-world evaluation standards. Meanwhile, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) chairman informed mid-day that the recommended assessment methods will grant teachers the flexibility to choose how they assess students.

However, the specifics of implementation will be outlined in the official Government Resolution (GR), which will be issued once the final modalities are determined. Alongside this, the SCF suggests open-book exams, practical assessments and self-assessment models, marking a transformative step in aligning Maharashtra’s educational standards with dynamic learning approaches. The SCF’s proposed overhaul introduces a spectrum of modern assessment methods, but it’s the inclusion of negative marking that has sparked wide debate, as it pushes students to go beyond rote learning, aiming for precision and accuracy in their responses.



Students sit for the SSC exam in the Saraswati Mandir High School in Mahim on March 15, 2022. FILE PIC

In addition to traditional written and oral exams, objective, descriptive and puzzle-based questions, reading aloud, listening and responding, recitation, debates, and discussions, practical exams will also be prioritised, with schools encouraged to conduct regular experiments, art projects, practical presentations, activities and portfolios. The SCF’s bold recommendation is to introduce open-book exams, allowing students to reference notes, books and study materials during tests. Other evaluation methods include self-assessment, intelligence tests, a negative marking system, multiple-choice questions, and even competitive exam-style tests. To add further flexibility, schools are advised to change the sequence of multiple-choice questions for different students, enhancing fairness and reducing chances of rote learning.

Official Speak

SCERT Chairman Rahul Rekhawar explained, “Through the SCF, our goal is to raise the standard of education in the state board. These recommendations, approved in principle by the state government, particularly the negative marking system and competitive exam-style assessments, aim to better prepare students for competitive exams early on. We’ve introduced a broad spectrum of evaluation methods for schools and teachers, allowing them the flexibility to select from a variety of approaches. We are currently finalising some modalities and a GR will be issued detailing the implementation once everything is worked out.”



Arundhati Chavan, president, PTA United Forum

“There are many recommendations in the SCF that go beyond the National Curriculum Framework. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t or can’t introduce new elements that will improve the system,” Rekhawar added. “Methods like negative marking system and open-book exams are part of this revamped approach, designed to foster a deeper understanding of subjects, critical thinking and real-world problem-solving skills among students,” he said.

‘What about the basics?’

Aruna Bhatt, a teacher at a state board school, responded to the state curriculum’s recommendation on overhauling the evaluation system by stressing the need for foundational improvements in schools first. “The government needs to address basic issues like the lack of playgrounds and the poor infrastructure, with many schools even operating from slum areas. What is the state government doing about that?” she asked.

Bhatt pointed out the surplus of experienced teachers across the state due to low student enrolment. “While I appreciate the SCF and the government’s intentions to improve state board schools, there are more pressing issues that need immediate attention,” she added. “Are teachers and school management under the state board truly equipped to implement all these changes?” Bhatt questioned, urging the government to prioritise essential resources and support for schools and teachers over immediate changes in the assessment system and curriculum.

‘Implementation is key’

Arundhati Chavan, president of the PTA United Forum, said, “The SCF draft is a comprehensive document, and I haven’t yet reviewed all the recommended changes and improvements. However, many of these recommendations seem positive to me, provided they are implemented effectively. These methods could prepare students for the challenges of competitive exams. I also believe that implementing these changes will require time, along with proper training for teaching and administrative staff. Since the SCF hasn’t provided detailed guidelines, I’d like to wait for the final GR to understand how this will be executed.”

Current system

>> Each exam in Maharashtra State Board is held in offline mode for three hours.

>> The total marks for the exams for each subject are 100.

>> Theory paper is conducted for a total of 80 marks and 20 marks are for the internal assessment—practicals or oral exams.

>> Students must score at least 35 marks in each subject as well as in aggregate to pass the SSC exam

Recommended Evaluation System

>> Written exams: Objective, descriptive, puzzles

>> Oral exams: Reading aloud, listening and responding, recitation, debates, and discussions

>> Practical exams: Experiments, art projects, practical presentations, activities and portfolios

>> Open book exams: Using notes, books, and reference materials

>> Self-assessment

>> Intelligence tests

>> Use of a negative marking system

>> Inclusion of multiple-choice questions

>> Competitive exam-like tests

>> Changing the sequence of multiple-choice questions for different students