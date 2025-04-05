Breaking News
World Boxing Cup: Hitesh enters final

Updated on: 05 April,2025 09:04 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

National champion Hitesh displayed fine tactical acumen to get the better of France’s Makan Traore 5-0 in the 70kg bout to become the first Indian to reach the final of the World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025 on Thursday. 


The Indian initially adopted a cautious approach against Olympian Traore, but was always on the lookout for an opportunity to counter attack. The strategy allowed Hitesh to control the pace of the bout and, though he received a penalty in the third and final round, the final result was never in doubt.


