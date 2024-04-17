Maharashtra: School headmaster stabbed multiple times, hospitalised; one held in Dombivli

A school headmaster stabbed was reportedly stabbed multiple times by a man who has been held by the police

A school headmaster stabbed was reportedly stabbed multiple times by a man who has been held by the police, an official said.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly trying to kill a school headmaster at Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district by stabbing him multiple times, the official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon, the official said.

Senior inspector Kiran Undre of the Dombivili GRP said that the accused, identified as Shakil Humayun Sheikh, caught hold of the 56-year-old victim when he was walking along the tracks near the Kharbao railway station and asked him why he was not completing the service record of his wife who worked in the same school at Bhiwandi, as per the PTI.

"The victim told the accused that her service book has gone missing. His answer annoyed the accused, who then took out a knife and stabbed him several times, leaving him badly injured. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is presently undergoing treatment," he said, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim from the ICU of a hospital at Kalyan, the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

The local police are carrying out a further probe into the crime.

Two cops detained for custodial death of 19-year-old man

Meanwhile, two cops including a police sub-inspector and a constable were detained in Maharashtra's Akola district in connection with the custodial death of a 19-year-old man in January this year, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The two police personnel, attached to the Akot city police station in Maharashtra's Akola, were detained on Tuesday, while their two colleagues, both constables, were untraceable, he said, as per the PTI.

A complaint in this connection was filed by Sukhdev Haramkar, the uncle of the deceased, Govardhan Haramkar, he said, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

In his complaint, he alleged that his nephew Govardhan, who worked as a labourer at Akot, was arrested on January 15 by sub-inspector Rajesh Jaware and other policemen on the suspicion of his involvement in some offence.

(with PTI inputs)

