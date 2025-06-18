Around 200 passengers, who had planned their journey over a month in advance, were left stranded at Ahmedabad airport. The flight was initially scheduled to depart at 1.10 pm, but passengers began receiving messages from Air India stating that it was delayed to 2.55 pm

Falguni Soni stranded at Ahmedabad airport; (right) Vishal Patel (in white) with his parents Nandubhai and Gitaben (both seated) who he had planned to surprise with a trip to London. Pics/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article Air India cites aircraft unavailability for Ahmedabad-Gatwick flight halt x 00:00

Following the Air India AI-171 crash on June 12, which led to the rescheduling of all Air India flights, the airline had planned to operate its first post-crash international flight — AI-159 — from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick Airport at 1.10 pm yesterday. However, the flight was cancelled due to the unavailability of aircraft, according to Air India officials.

Around 200 passengers, who had planned their journey over a month in advance, were left stranded at Ahmedabad airport. The flight was initially scheduled to depart at 1.10 pm, but passengers began receiving messages from Air India stating that it was delayed to 2.55 pm. Later, another message informed them that the flight had been cancelled. Subsequently, Air India rescheduled flights for affected passengers and also provided refunds. Hotel accommodations were arranged for those awaiting alternate flights.

Passengers frustrated

Passenger and advocate, Aniruddh Singh Jhala said, “I had booked a ticket to attend a very important legal conference in London. The flight was suddenly cancelled. I haven’t received any accommodation or a new booking yet. I’ve been waiting at the airport for a solution. Initially, they told us the flight was delayed by two hours, and later, it was cancelled.”

Another passenger, Vishal Patel from Ahmedabad, who was travelling with his parents Nandubhai and Gitaben, said, “This was the first time I was taking my parents on a trip to London. I booked the flight a month ago and planned everything. But the flight was cancelled. We’ve now been rescheduled to fly on Wednesday. I hadn’t even told my parents about the surprise London trip; this cancellation completely ruined the moment.”

Babubhai and Krishnaben Patel were also heading to London to take care of their daughter, Shweta Patel, who is nine months pregnant. Babubhai said, “We had originally booked a flight for June 14. After the crash, it was rescheduled to June 17, but that too got cancelled. Air India is now rescheduling us again.” Falguni Soni, a resident of Vadodara, said, “I had booked this flight to meet my son in London, but it was cancelled. I’m waiting to be accommodated on another flight.”

Official Speak

An Air India spokesperson stated: “Flight AI-159 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick was cancelled due to the unavailability of an aircraft. This resulted from airspace restrictions and additional precautionary checks, which led to longer than usual aircraft turnaround times. It was not due to a technical snag, as claimed. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers. We have made alternative arrangements, including hotel accommodations, and are offering full refunds or complimentary rescheduling.”