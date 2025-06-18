Breaking News
Raj Thackeray to Centre: Stop forcing Hindi on Maharashtra — why isn’t it imposed in Modi-Shah’s Gujarat?
Mithi River desilting scam: ED summons Dino Morea again for questioning in money laundering case
Mumbai: FIR filed by EOW against Ecstasy Realty and promoters for Rs 600 crore financial fraud
Mumbai: Harbour line disrupted during rush hour after trespasser struck by train near Chembur
Mumbai rains: Powai Lake begins overflowing after heavy rainfall in catchment area
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ahmedabad plane crash Teen aspiring pilot dies delivering tiffin near crash site

Ahmedabad plane crash: Teen aspiring pilot dies delivering tiffin near crash site

Updated on: 18 June,2025 07:20 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
Shirish Vaktania , Nimesh Dave | mailbag@mid-day.com nimesh@mid-day.com

Top

The crash claimed his life and left his mother with severe burn injuries. She is currently admitted to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. Due to the condition of Akash’s body, 100 per cent burned, the family was not permitted to open the coffin

Ahmedabad plane crash: Teen aspiring pilot dies delivering tiffin near crash site

Akash Patni’s sisters weep over the coffin containing his remains at their house in Ahmedabad yesterday

Listen to this article
Ahmedabad plane crash: Teen aspiring pilot dies delivering tiffin near crash site
x
00:00

The body of 15-year-old Akash Suresh Patni, a resident of Ahmedabad who dreamt of becoming a pilot, was identified through DNA testing on Monday night and handed over to his family on the following day. Akash was among the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash and had often told his mother, “One day I will fly an airplane.”

The sisters brought rakhis to lay on the coffin. Pics/Nimesh DaveThe sisters brought rakhis to lay on the coffin. Pics/Nimesh Dave


He was at the crash site by chance on June 12, delivering lunch to his mother, who runs a tea stall near a student hostel located along the airport’s flight path. Akash frequently helped her at the stall, and his sisters told mid-day he would gaze at planes overhead, imagining himself in the cockpit.


Grieving family members struggle to come to terms with the tragedy
Grieving family members struggle to come to terms with the tragedy

The crash claimed his life and left his mother with severe burn injuries. She is currently admitted to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. Due to the condition of Akash’s body, 100 per cent burned, the family was not permitted to open the coffin.

Akash’s sister breaks down while trying to get a final glimpse of her brother outside the ambulance. Pics/Nimesh Dave
Akash’s sister breaks down while trying to get a final glimpse of her brother outside the ambulance. Pics/Nimesh Dave

His sister, who had hoped to tie a rakhi on his wrist as a final farewell, was heartbroken when denied the opportunity. A huge crowd gathered for Akash’s last rites, including family, friends, neighbours, and locals from the community, many of whom wept inconsolably.

Relatives weep inconsolably at Akash’s funeral
Relatives weep inconsolably at Akash’s funeral

Meanwhile, Gandhinagar’s Chief Fire Officer Om Jadeja and Ahmedabad’s Joint Police Commissioner Vidhi Chaudhary hailed the pilot and co-pilot as heroes. “If the aircraft had crashed just 100 metres ahead, it would have destroyed the entire Ahmedabad Civil Hospital campus,” she told mid-day.

Akash Suresh Patni, who was trapped in the blaze that broke out after the plane crashAkash Suresh Patni, who was trapped in the blaze that broke out after the plane crash

The hospital houses over 1200 patients, along with doctors, staff, students, and families. Akash’s sisters summed up the community’s grief: “Our brother always wanted to be a pilot. He was too young. We’ve lost our little one.” 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

air india Air India plane crash Ahmedabad Ahmedabad plane crash london mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK