The crash claimed his life and left his mother with severe burn injuries. She is currently admitted to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. Due to the condition of Akash’s body, 100 per cent burned, the family was not permitted to open the coffin

Akash Patni’s sisters weep over the coffin containing his remains at their house in Ahmedabad yesterday

Listen to this article Ahmedabad plane crash: Teen aspiring pilot dies delivering tiffin near crash site x 00:00

The body of 15-year-old Akash Suresh Patni, a resident of Ahmedabad who dreamt of becoming a pilot, was identified through DNA testing on Monday night and handed over to his family on the following day. Akash was among the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash and had often told his mother, “One day I will fly an airplane.”

The sisters brought rakhis to lay on the coffin. Pics/Nimesh Dave

He was at the crash site by chance on June 12, delivering lunch to his mother, who runs a tea stall near a student hostel located along the airport’s flight path. Akash frequently helped her at the stall, and his sisters told mid-day he would gaze at planes overhead, imagining himself in the cockpit.



Grieving family members struggle to come to terms with the tragedy

The crash claimed his life and left his mother with severe burn injuries. She is currently admitted to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. Due to the condition of Akash’s body, 100 per cent burned, the family was not permitted to open the coffin.



Akash’s sister breaks down while trying to get a final glimpse of her brother outside the ambulance. Pics/Nimesh Dave

His sister, who had hoped to tie a rakhi on his wrist as a final farewell, was heartbroken when denied the opportunity. A huge crowd gathered for Akash’s last rites, including family, friends, neighbours, and locals from the community, many of whom wept inconsolably.



Relatives weep inconsolably at Akash’s funeral

Meanwhile, Gandhinagar’s Chief Fire Officer Om Jadeja and Ahmedabad’s Joint Police Commissioner Vidhi Chaudhary hailed the pilot and co-pilot as heroes. “If the aircraft had crashed just 100 metres ahead, it would have destroyed the entire Ahmedabad Civil Hospital campus,” she told mid-day.

Akash Suresh Patni, who was trapped in the blaze that broke out after the plane crash

The hospital houses over 1200 patients, along with doctors, staff, students, and families. Akash’s sisters summed up the community’s grief: “Our brother always wanted to be a pilot. He was too young. We’ve lost our little one.”